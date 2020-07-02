STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot adds Seth Rogen as producer

Rogen’s home banner has earlier produced hits such as This Is The End, Sausage Party, The Disaster Artist, and Blockers. 

By Express News Service

Actor, director, and producer Seth Rogen has teamed up with Nickelodeon for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot. The Interview actor and fellow Point Grey Pictures co-founders, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, will produce the film alongside Nickelodeon Animation Studio. 

Deadline reports that the animated TMNT reboot will be directed by Jeff Rowe of Gravity Falls fame with Brendan O’Brien penning the screenplay. 

President of Kids & Family for ViacomCBS, Brian Robbins, says, “Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humour and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property. I’m looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.”

Seth Rogen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
