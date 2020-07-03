'Clone High' revival with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller in works at MTV

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are rebooting their adult animated sitcom "Clone High" for MTV Studios.

The two had created the series, which ran for one season on MTV in 2003, in collaboration with Bill Lawrence, reported Variety.

Lord, Miller and Lawrence will executive produce the reimagined version with Erica Rivinoja, who was a writer on the original, serving as the showrunner.

"Clone High" will follow prominent historical figures who have been cloned and placed back in high school, including Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, John F Kennedy, Mahatma Gandhi and more, as they face the trials and tribulations of normal teenage life.

"We are thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series," said Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group.

"Clone High" is the latest animated series to be rebooted.

ViacomCBS had recently announced that "Beavis & Butt-Head" is being reimagined for Comedy Central by original series creator Mike Judge.

"Daria", a spinoff of "Beavis & Butt-Head" centring on the character of Jodie, is also being developed at Comedy Central.