Netflix closes deal for Aaron Sorkin’s 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Netflix has reportedly closed a deal for Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 for a whopping sum of $56 million.

The film, which is backed by Cross Creek, was initially planned as a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures. However, the pandemic has compelled the makers to seek an alternate option.

Sorkin (The Social Network, Steve Jobs) directed from his own screenplay which is based on the anti-Vietnam and countercultural protests of 1968 that took place in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention. After the protests turned violent, the federal government charged seven people with conspiracy and inciting to riot in addition to several other charges. Steven Spielberg was initially attached to direct the project.

The stellar ensemble cast features Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mark Rylance, Michael Keaton, and Frank Langella among others.The film is likely to hit Netflix before November, as a potential contender for the upcoming Academy Awards. An official release date is expected to be announced soon.