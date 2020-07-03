STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Singer Duffy slams '365 Days' for romanticizing kidnaping

The singer has reportedly penned an open letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, and condemned the platform for its decision to stream the controversial film, terming it as an "irresponsible" move

Published: 03rd July 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Still from the film '365 Days'

Still from the film '365 Days' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

LONDON: Singer Duffy has slammed erotic drama "365 Days" for glamorizing the "brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape".

The singer has reportedly penned an open letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, and condemned the platform for its decision to stream the controversial film, terming it as an "irresponsible" move, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The plot of the Polish film is about a powerful man holding a young woman captive, giving her one year to fall in love with him. Following some reluctance, the woman ends up falling in love with him, and decides to stay with him. The film has a 0 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"This should not be anyone's idea of entertainment, nor should it be described as such, or be commercialized in this manner," she wrote in the letter, which has been obtained by numerous media outlets, including The Sun.

The "Mercy" singer said that while she did not intend to call out Netflix, she felt the need to because of her experiences.

"I just can't imagine how Netflix could overlook how careless, insensitive and dangerous this is. It has even prompted some young women, recently, to jovially ask Michele Morrone, the lead actor in the film, to kidnap them," she added.

She went on to call the streaming giant hypocritical, writing: "We all know Netflix would not host material glamorising pedophilia, racism, homophobia, genocide, or any other crimes against humanity. The world would rightly rise up and scream."She urged Hastings to use Netflix's resources and filmmakers to produce and stream "content that portrays the truth of the harsh and desperate reality of what '365 Days' has sought to turn into a work of casual entertainment".

The singer concluded the letter by urging those who watched the movie to "reflect on the reality of kidnapping and trafficking, of force and sexual exploitation", instead of ""eroticises kidnapping and distorts sexual violence and trafficking as a 'sexy' movie".

"'365 Days' has brought great hurt to those who have endured the pains and horrors that this film glamorises, for entertainment and for dollars. What I and others who know these injustices need is the exact opposite -- a narrative of truth, hope and to be given a voice," she said.

Earlier this year, Duffy opened up about her own harrowing experience of being raped, drugged and held captive for weeks in the past.

"I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me. I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened. I was stuck with him for another day, he didn't look at me, I was to walk behind him, I was somewhat conscious and withdrawn. I could have been disposed of by him," she said, adding: "I hope it comforts you to feel less ashamed if you feel alone."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
365 Days Singer Duffy
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp