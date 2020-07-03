This is the place to talk about things that matter: Brie Larson launches YouTube channel

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson has started her own YouTube channel where she intends to talk about things which are important and matter to her.

The actor joined the platform on Thursday sharing a video in which she said that her channel will be full of fun stuff as well as deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric and inclusive content.

"This is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter. It doesn't mean that there isn't also silly content, that there's ways for me to express myself personally, but there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content," Larson said.

The video titled "So I made a decision", featured short interview clips with a number of YouTube stars including Sean Evans, Swoozie, Lilly Singh, Connor Franta and Michelle Khare, teaching the Oscar-winning actor to use the platform.

The 30-year-old actor said she is feeling "nervous" about joining YouTube.

"I think that we're on a train here and we're going," she added.