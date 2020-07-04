Christina Ricci files for divorce from James Heerdegen

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Christina Ricci has filed for divorce from her husband, producer James Heerdegen, after almost seven years of marriage.

According to TMZ, Ricci reportedly cites irreconcilable differences as the reason and is asking for sole legal and physical custody of the couple's five-year-old son, Freddie.

The 'Addams Family' star filed papers in L.A.County Superior Court on Thursday morning.

Ricci and Heerdegen met in 2011 on the sets of series 'Pan Am' and got married in October 2013.

The actor last posted a Father's Day message to Heerdegen on Instagram a week ago alongside a picture of the handmade cards they gave him.