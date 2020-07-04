Shazam! actor Zachary Levi to play the lead in Kurt Warner’s biopic

By Express News Service

Actor Zachary Levi who is well known for playing the titular character in last year’s Shazam!, will next be seen playing the role of football legend Kurt Warner in a new biopic titled American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.



The film will follow the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback’s life from his humble beginnings as a supermarket employee to becoming a two-time NFL most valuable player. Jon and Andrew Erwin will direct the film for which inputs are taken from interviews with Warner and his book, All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Levi said in a statement that, “When I read Kurt’s story, I identified with the quiet strength he found to persevere — that’s something I think anybody can recognize in their own lives. This is the kind of underdog story that sports movies are all about, and the fact that it’s true makes it even more special. I’m thrilled to be part of bringing his story to audiences.”



Meanwhile, Levi is awaiting the release of Prisoner 760 followed by Shazam 2 which will be released in November 2022.