Video game 'Fallout' series from Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy in works at Amazon

By Express News Service

Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are set to team up for another sci-fi venture for Amazon. Based on the popular video game Fallout, the series will be co-produced by Nolan and Joy’s Kilter Films.

The new project has acquired a series commitment from the streamer, which according to reports means that it will straightaway go for production without a need for a pilot.

The game series which made his debut in 1997 is set in fictitious 2077 America, a dystopian world of ruin caused by a nuclear war. The games producer’s Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks have also partnered up with Amazon for the project.

Variety quoted Nolan and Joy as saying, “Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”