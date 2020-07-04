STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | HBO Max releases official trailer of 'An American Pickle'

The 'Long Shot' actor plays the character of Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling Polish labourer who immigrates to the US in 1920 to fulfill his dreams of having a better, rich life.

Seth Rogan in 'An American Pickle'

Seth Rogan in 'An American Pickle' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON:  HBO Max on Friday released the first trailer of the upcoming comedy movie 'An American Pickle' starring Seth Rogen.

The 'Long Shot' actor plays the character of Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling Polish laborer who immigrates to the US in 1920 to fulfill his dreams of having a better, rich life.

The two-minute and 41-second long trailer begins with Greenbaum finding work at a pickle factory in America. However, an unfortunate incident changes everything- he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years.

In the following scenes, Greenbaum is seen to have travelled to 2020, all preserved. He then has a hard time finding his family in an unfamiliar environment, but only to realise later that all his immediate family members have died.

However, he manages to locate his great-grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), leading the storyline with further twists.

Directed by Brandon Trost, the flick is set to premiere on August 6 and marks the first original feature film released by HBO Max, reported Variety.

The other casts of the movie include Sarah Snook, Sean Whalen, Jorma Taccone, Joanna Adler, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Geoffrey Cantor, David Mattey, Charles Rogers, and Kevin O'Rourke.

