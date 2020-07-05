STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'No going back: Ryan Adams apologises for sexual misconduct

The 45-year-old singer was the subject of a New York Times investigation that involved interviews with multiple women who claimed emotional abuse or severe manipulation by Adams

Published: 05th July 2020 03:18 PM

Ryan Adams. (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American singer-songwriter Ryan Adams, who was accused of sexual misconduct by seven women, including his ex-wife, actor-singer Mandy Moore in February last year, has written a statement apologising for the ways in which he "mistreated" women in the past.

According to Variety, in a long statement in England's Daily Mail, he wrote that he is now sober and said, "There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I've mistreated people throughout my life and career. All I can say is that I'm sorry. It's that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life."

The 45-year-old singer was the subject of a New York Times investigation that involved interviews with multiple women who claimed emotional abuse or severe manipulation by Adams, including a woman who showed reporters sexually explicit texts she said she exchanged with Adams when she was underage. It also includes the production clients who alleged they were pressured to indulge in sexual as well as professional relationships. Moore maintained that Adams initially mentored her but ultimately stalled her music career.

In the wake of the article, the release of three planned albums by the 'Lucky Now' singer through Universal Music Group was cancelled, as were tour dates and several product sponsorships with the singer.

He wrote, "No amount of growth will ever take away the suffering I had caused. I will never be off the hook and I am fully accountable for my harmful behaviour and will be for my actions moving forward. I hope that the people I've hurt will heal. And I hope that they will find a way to forgive me."

"I've gotten past the point where I would be apologising just for the sake of being let off the hook and I know full well that any apology from me probably won't be accepted by those I've hurt.

"I get that and I also understand that there's no going back. To a lot of people, this will just seem like the same empty bull***t apology that I've always used when I was called out, and all I can say is, this time it is different..."

"In my effort to be a better man, I have fought to get sober, but this time I'm doing it with professional help. Sobriety is a priority in my life, and so is my mental health. These, as I'm learning, go hand in hand," read Adams' statement in full at the Daily Mail.

The 'Wonderwall' singer's motivation in making the statement on July 3, on a national holiday in the U.S., is unclear. But Adams posted on Instagram that he has an updated website, which usually indicates musical activity to come.

In what is probably a coincidence, another musician accused of sexual misconduct, Ben Hopkins of PWR BTTM, also attempted to re-emerge last week, via an interview in Billboard that met with fierce criticism online.

