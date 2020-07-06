Expect fireworks: Katy Perry on completing American Idol during COVID-19

By Express News Service

Katy Perry’s had a season unlike any other, even as her live gigs and tours have been cancelled, and she’s been prepping to be a first-time mother. As a judge on American Idol, she does bring a breath of fresh air to the proceedings along with the sage guidance of Lionel Richie and the sprightly piloting by country music singer- songwriter Luke Bryan.



But we had to ask Perry about how they managed to complete the show during the pandemic, while also checking on her homemaking plans.

In the beginning, there were many inhibitions that this season couldn’t be pulled off, with everyone working from home. Looking back, how do you feel about that?

We couldn’t just give up on their lifelong dream from four weeks of their finish line. I am so glad we made it possible. I think we should be all proud of what our producers and teams put together because I definitely think that it looks like a notch above everything else, and a lot of hard work has gone into it. It has been a team effort. We would be filming this once or maybe twice a week or even thrice. We were all on calls to make sure that the winner was crowned on American Idol this season. And I do believe that our show has become a place where people are truly trusting it. Legitimate artists, songwriters and young kids are using it as an additional platform, besides their own hustle on social media. The show is putting out legit artistes. People are using it as a launching pad, which is so exciting for us.

How was it for you, juggling between judging on a reality show while also prepping for your first child?

This time has brought in some balance. It is in a way good for me to have brought to this kind of mindset because even after the quarantine is done, and probably when everyone goes out and celebrates, I will be still at home. This has helped me bond with my family at a deeper level than I ever had, rather than just a vacation or a holiday. There’s a new foundation that is being laid between families and partners, and we all will never forget this time.

Watch American Idol Season 3 on Star World, weekends at 9:00 pm