STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Zack Synder excited about release of  Batman v Superman Ultimate Edition 

The director of the film, Zack Synder, took to Twitter to celebrate the release of the Ultimate Edition which is about 30 minutes longer than the theatrical version.

Published: 06th July 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ben Affleck, left, and Henry Cavill in a scene from, 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.' | AP Photo

By Express News Service

When Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice released back in 2016, amidst soaring expectations, it turned out to be a dud and further damaged the image of the DC cinematic universe. The film was criticised for being incomplete and premature.

However, the film over the years has gotten commendable takers and that could be the reason why HBO Max has decided against its initial plan of taking it down from the new streaming site. Instead, it has been replaced by the longer version of the film, which is known as Batman v. Superman Ultimate Edition. 

The director of the film, Zack Synder, took to Twitter to celebrate the release of the Ultimate Edition which is about 30 minutes longer than the theatrical version. Zack shared the picture of Ben Affleck’s Batman from the Knightmare Sequence and wrote, “Excited that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition is now streaming exclusively on @HBOMax.” The theatrical release is about 151-minute long while the Ultimate edition spans 183 minutes.

The additional time will include scenes that explore in detail the development of the contention between Superman and Batman, introduction of other Justice League Members. However, the sad news for the Indian DC fans is that HBO Max is yet to provide its service to India and the company has also said that it doesn’t have any immediate plans to come to India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DC DC Movies Zack Snyder Batman V Superman
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp