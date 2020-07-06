Zack Synder excited about release of  Batman v Superman Ultimate Edition 

By Express News Service

When Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice released back in 2016, amidst soaring expectations, it turned out to be a dud and further damaged the image of the DC cinematic universe. The film was criticised for being incomplete and premature.

However, the film over the years has gotten commendable takers and that could be the reason why HBO Max has decided against its initial plan of taking it down from the new streaming site. Instead, it has been replaced by the longer version of the film, which is known as Batman v. Superman Ultimate Edition.

The director of the film, Zack Synder, took to Twitter to celebrate the release of the Ultimate Edition which is about 30 minutes longer than the theatrical version. Zack shared the picture of Ben Affleck’s Batman from the Knightmare Sequence and wrote, “Excited that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition is now streaming exclusively on @HBOMax.” The theatrical release is about 151-minute long while the Ultimate edition spans 183 minutes.

The additional time will include scenes that explore in detail the development of the contention between Superman and Batman, introduction of other Justice League Members. However, the sad news for the Indian DC fans is that HBO Max is yet to provide its service to India and the company has also said that it doesn’t have any immediate plans to come to India.