STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Felicity Jones, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Boyega to star in 'Borderland'

The film will be directed by 'The Uninvited' helmers Guard Brothers -- Tom and Charlie Guard -- while Chris Coen, Rebecca Brown and Rocket Science will serve as producers.

Published: 07th July 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Felicity Jones | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Felicity Jones, John Boyega, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jack Reynor have boarded thriller 'Borderland'.

The film will be directed by 'The Uninvited' helmers Guard Brothers -- Tom and Charlie Guard -- while Chris Coen, Rebecca Brown and Rocket Science will serve as producers.

According to Deadline, the story will follow an Irish paramilitary, Michael (Reynor), who witnesses the shooting of his pregnant wife at the hands of an SAS sergeant named Tempest (Boyega) when a border ambush goes wrong.

"When Tempest is sent back to London to lead a covert counter-terrorist operation, Michael joins a ruthless active service unit (ASU) wreaking havoc in the capital. For Michael, the mission is personal 'to hunt down Tempest' and he'll stop at nothing to avenge his wife's death," the plotline read.

The Guard Brothers have co-written the screenplay of the film with Ronan Bennet.

It is inspired by Steven S Moysey's book 'The Road To Balcombe Street'.

"'Borderland' is a vengeance-fueled chase movie, fusing some pulse ticking action with a powerful message for our times. We're thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first-rate cast," said the Guard Brothers.

The film will start production early next year in the UK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Felicity Jones John Boyega Jodie Turner-Smith Borderland
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp