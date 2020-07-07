STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Friends' reunion tricky to pull off amid COVID-19 pandemic: David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer confessed that he has no idea when everyone will be able to get together to shoot the reunion special.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Friends'.

A still from 'Friends'.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Friends" star David Schwimmer says the upcoming reunion special of the popular sitcom is proving "really tricky" to pull off amid the COVID pandemic.

While talking to "Entertainment Tonight", the actor, popular for the role of Ross Geller in the iconic sitcom, opened up about the reunion special, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot (the reunion) in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it's safe. There has always been a hope that a component of that reunion show will have a live audience, which makes the whole thing really tricky," he said.

"We are obviously not going to risk anyone's health by doing this," the actor added.

Schwimmer confessed that he has "no idea" when everyone will be able to get together to shoot the reunion special.

Recently, the show's co-creator Martha Kauffman shared that the filming could happen in August.

She said: "We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open. If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we'll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August."

It's been 25 years since "Friends" found its way onto the small screen, and started its journey to creating history. The show has made Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry household names with fans still referring to them as their characters' names. The first episode was aired on September 22, 1994.

From Rachel and Ross' "on again off again" romance to Monica's obsession with cleanliness, From Chandler's confusions to Joey's love for food, from Phoebe's freaky fixations to the group's witty conversations on the couch at Central Perk, everything about the show continues to garner rerun value till date.

The reunion special will bring back the cast together.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 David Schwimmer Friends reunion Friends sitcom
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp