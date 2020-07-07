STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orlando Bloom’s Retaliation  likely for Indian theatrical release 

Orlando Bloom’s upcoming film, Retaliation that has a massive Indian connect is all set to release in the US on July 24.

Orlando Bloom- The 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Pirates of the Carribean' star Orlando Bloom (41) has odds of 10/1. (Photo | Associated Press)

By Express News Service

Starring Bloom as Malky, Retaliation is a gritty revenge drama, which features him as a demolition worker.The film directed by the acclaimed Shammasian brothers has been produced by noted Indian producer Sheetal Talwar's Vistaar Film Fund along with TeaShop & Film Company and also marks the collaboration of Zee Studios International as co-producer.

Speaking about the film’s release in the US, Talwar says, “Retaliation is a very special journey for us. The film is so relevant today and Orlando has done a fantastic job as expected from an actor of his caliber.”
Talking about the release in India, Talwar adds, “We are waiting to see when theatres open here in India and a decision about the release would be taken post that. In an ideal scenario, we would like a theatrical release though.”

Amit Goenka, CEO - International Broadcast Business and ZEE5 Global, says, “We at ZEE are happy to back this project and hope that fans of Orlando Bloom enjoy him stepping into a different role”. Retaliation is directed by The Shammasian Brothers -- Paul and Ludwig, co-produced by Zee Studios International and executive produced by National award-winning filmmaker Bhavna Talwar and renowned industry professional Bimal Parekh. 

As the film’s trailer indicates, the narrative deals with a very relevant subject of sexual abuse within a church that has been widely spoken as many allegations, investigations and trials have surfaced in recent times. While the film has also been much talked about for superlative performances, Bloom’s co-star Anne Reid won a prize for Best Performance in a British Feature at Edinburgh Film Festival.

