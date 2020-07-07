STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singer Lizzo claims she was kicked out of vacation rental early, posted video in response

According to Billboard, the 32-year-old rapper shared a post on Instagram on Sunday that features a video of herself twerking on poolside in a red swimsuit and matching mesh cover-up.

Published: 07th July 2020 01:55 PM

American singer Lizzo (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer Lizzo took aim at an unnamed landlord for kicking her and her five Black girlfriends out of their vacation rental halfway through their stay.

Alongside the post, the Truth Hurts' songstress wrote, "This is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday. This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could 'hurt him' and threaten to call the police.

"I know you're watching my page so I just want you to know you can't stop this black girls' shine. Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways. Xoxo." She ended the caption with a pointed middle finger emoji, continued the star.

Lizzo didn't specify in the post where she and her pals were on vacation, though she did promise her followers that all six ladies had been tested for coronavirus prior to the girl's trip in an earlier Instagram post.

She captioned a video showing off her group of girlfriends, "Just a group of melanated girls soaking up the sun. No rhyme or reason. (We all took the responsibility to get COVID-19 tests and luckily we're all negative. Please be safe and wear your masks)".

Lizzo also included a link to the federal database of community-based testing sites in her caption, urging her more than nine million followers to "find COVID-19 tests near you." (ANI)

