Billie Eilish's mom reveals her intense Justin Bieber adoration

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish was a huge fan of Justin Bieber as a young child and was obsessed with his songs.

According to Fox News, in a recent episode of the 18-year-old singer's Apple Music radio show 'me & dad radio,' the 'Bad Guy' singer and her father, Patrick, welcomed Eilish's mother, Maggie, as a special guest.

The trio talked through a bevy of topics, including Eilish's childhood obsession with singer Justin Bieber -- in particular her reaction to the music video for his 2012 hit 'As Long As You Love Me.'

Maggie remembered, "I remember this one really well and the video and Billie talking about it and being excited it was coming out and just crying and crying. Everyone knows the whole Billie-Justin Bieber thing but this song was a big part of it."

The songstress admitted that she would watch the video "and just sob."

Maggie said with a laugh, "I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber. It was so intense, it caused you so much pain."

During the interview, Eilish and her parents also discussed her previous struggles with mental health, which she reflected on heavily in her song "listen before I go."

The Grammy winner said, "With 'listen before I go,' I was worried that people would hear it and kind of be triggered by it and be offended, but all I've seen are fans talking about how much it's made them feel comforted. And hearing someone going through the same thing you're going through doesn't make you feel worse about yourself, it makes you feel a little better."

While her struggles are only just a few years behind her, Eilish is feeling much more positive now.

She remembered, "There was a period where I cried every single day of my life when I was like 13, 14 and 15. Every single day I cried. And 17, 18, I cried barely at all. I'm proud to say I barely cry anymore and it's one thing I've overcome."

"This is a big deal. Not that it's wrong to cry, but it's a good thing I feel happier in my life and I don't want to cry anymore," added Eilish.