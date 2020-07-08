STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Billie Eilish's mom reveals her intense Justin Bieber adoration

During the interview, Eilish and her parents also discussed her previous struggles with mental health, which she reflected on heavily in her song "listen before I go."

Published: 08th July 2020 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Billie Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish was a huge fan of Justin Bieber as a young child and was obsessed with his songs.

According to Fox News, in a recent episode of the 18-year-old singer's Apple Music radio show 'me & dad radio,' the 'Bad Guy' singer and her father, Patrick, welcomed Eilish's mother, Maggie, as a special guest.

The trio talked through a bevy of topics, including Eilish's childhood obsession with singer Justin Bieber -- in particular her reaction to the music video for his 2012 hit 'As Long As You Love Me.'

Maggie remembered, "I remember this one really well and the video and Billie talking about it and being excited it was coming out and just crying and crying. Everyone knows the whole Billie-Justin Bieber thing but this song was a big part of it."

The songstress admitted that she would watch the video "and just sob."

Maggie said with a laugh, "I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber. It was so intense, it caused you so much pain."

During the interview, Eilish and her parents also discussed her previous struggles with mental health, which she reflected on heavily in her song "listen before I go."

The Grammy winner said, "With 'listen before I go,' I was worried that people would hear it and kind of be triggered by it and be offended, but all I've seen are fans talking about how much it's made them feel comforted. And hearing someone going through the same thing you're going through doesn't make you feel worse about yourself, it makes you feel a little better."

While her struggles are only just a few years behind her, Eilish is feeling much more positive now.

She remembered, "There was a period where I cried every single day of my life when I was like 13, 14 and 15. Every single day I cried. And 17, 18, I cried barely at all. I'm proud to say I barely cry anymore and it's one thing I've overcome."

"This is a big deal. Not that it's wrong to cry, but it's a good thing I feel happier in my life and I don't want to cry anymore," added Eilish. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Billie Eilish Justin Bieber
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp