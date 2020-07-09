STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' axed at Netflix

The final episodes of the show, fronted by Kiernan Shipka as the teen witch, will be released on the streamer later this year

Kiernan Shipka in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Supernatural horror series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" will end with its upcoming season four at Netflix.

The final episodes of the show, fronted by Kiernan Shipka as the teen witch, will be released on the streamer later this year, reported Variety.

The news of its axing comes a week after fellow "Riverdale" spin-off "Katy Keene" was canceled after one season.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said working on the show has been an "incredible honor" from day one.

"The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," said Aguirre-Sacasa.

"I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros, Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it.

We can't wait for everyone to see Part Four," he added.

Shipka shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets on Instagram, writing "Final season. Let's go witches."

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" was originally developed at The CW as a companion series to "Riverdale", but was moved to Netflix with part one released in 2018.

The final installment promises "a spooky, sexy and supernatural series finale".

The show also stars Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle, and Miranda Otto.

