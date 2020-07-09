Oscar-winning short film Hair Love to become animated series
The upcoming 2D animated series titled Young Love will tell the story of Stephen and Angela, their daughter, Zuri, and their pet cat, Rocky.
Published: 09th July 2020 11:25 AM | Last Updated: 09th July 2020 11:25 AM | A+A A-
Oscar-winning short film Hair Love, written and directed by Matthew A Cherry, is set to be developed into a 12-episode series for HBO Max. Hair Love is based on Cherry’s best-selling book of the same name.
It follows the journey of an African American man and his daughter as they attempt to tie her hair. The upcoming 2D animated series titled Young Love will tell the story of Stephen and Angela, their daughter, Zuri, and their pet cat, Rocky.