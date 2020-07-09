Oscar-winning short film Hair Love to become animated series

By Express News Service

Oscar-winning short film Hair Love, written and directed by Matthew A Cherry, is set to be developed into a 12-episode series for HBO Max. Hair Love is based on Cherry’s best-selling book of the same name.

It follows the journey of an African American man and his daughter as they attempt to tie her hair. The upcoming 2D animated series titled Young Love will tell the story of Stephen and Angela, their daughter, Zuri, and their pet cat, Rocky.