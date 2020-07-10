STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Robert De Niro's lawyer says coronavirus has caused the actor financial strain

Attorneys for De Niro said the actor has come under financial strain as the pandemic has limited or halted business for the restaurant chain Nobu and Greenwich Hotel, of which, he has stakes

Published: 10th July 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Robert De Niro

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The coronavirus dealt a massive financial blow to veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro's finances his lawyer revealed in court, as his estranged wife Grace Hightower asked for an emergency order to raise her monthly American Express card credit limit from $50,000 to $100,000.

According to Page Six, Hightower's lawyer told the judge that De Niro had cut her credit card limit from USD 100,000, and also claimed that she and her two children have been banned from the actor's New York compound.

Attorneys for De Niro said the actor has come under financial strain as the coronavirus pandemic has limited or halted business for the restaurant chain Nobu and Greenwich Hotel, of which, he has stakes in both, resulting in the cut to the credit card limit.

The 'The Irishman' star's lawyer Caroline Krauss claimed that Nobu lost USD 3 million in April and USD 1.87 in May.

He also recently had to pay investors USD 500,000 on a capital call. To make the payment, Krauss said that De Niro had to borrow money from business partners "because he doesn't have the cash."

Additionally, Krauss cited the actor's prenuptial agreement with his estranged wife, which states that the actor owes his wife USD 1 million each year as long as he's making at least USD 15 million a year, and the spousal support will be adjusted proportionally should De Niro make less than USD 15 million.

"His accounts and business manager ... says that the best case for Mr De Niro, if everything starts to turn around this year, ... he is going to be lucky if he makes 7.5 million USD this year," said Krauss.

De Niro is only expected to make about 2.5 million USD in 2020 and 2021 for 'The Irishman,' lawyers said, as most proceeds have already been paid.

And, the actor's latest movie project has been put on hold.

Krauss said, "These people, in spite of his robust earnings, have always spent more than he has earned so this 76-year-old robust man couldn't retire even if he wanted to because he can't afford to keep up with his lifestyle expense," claiming De Niro has been "dramatically" cutting his spending.

Hightower's lawyer Kevin McDonough fired back, "Mr De Niro has used the COVID pandemic, my words would be, to stick it to his wife financially".

McDonough added: "I'm not a believer that a man who has an admitted worth of 500 million USD and makes 30 million USD a year, all of a sudden in March he needs to cut down [spousal support] by 50 per cent and ban her from the house."

The judge ruled that De Niro should maintain the 50,000 USD credit card limit, but pay Hightower 75,000 USD so that she and their two children can find a summer home.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Matthew Cooper in his temporary ruling, said, "50,000 USD seems to be certainly enough to avoid irreparable harm."

De Niro -- who had been with Hightower on-and-off since 1997 -- filed for divorce from her in 2018. The pair divorced in 1999 and patched things up again in 2004. They share two children: 21-year-old Elliot and 8-year-old Helen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Robert De Niro Robert De Niro financial crisis Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp