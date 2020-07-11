STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

American singer Thomas Rhett says quarantine 'blessing in disguise' because of extra family time

Rhett has three daughters: four-year-old Willa Gray, two-year-old Ada James, and five-months-old Lennon Love.

Published: 11th July 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

American singer Thomas Rhett

American singer Thomas Rhett (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett recently revealed he's grateful for quarantine because it's allowed him more time with wife Lauren Akins and their three daughters.

According to Fox News, the 30-year-old singer told his record label Big Machine Record Group in a recent interview, "When you have kids during this time you definitely have to figure out new ways to allow them to have fun while also kind of exercising their brain."

Rhett has three daughters: four-year-old Willa Gray, two-year-old Ada James, and five-months-old Lennon Love.

Me and AJ kickin it

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

During the interview, the 'Marry Me' singer also revealed the different ways he and Akins, try to keep the kids busy during the quarantine.

Rhett said, "We've just been finding new ways to get outside. We'll go swing in the hammock, we'll go walk in the woods, we'll play in the pool, we'll go to Chick-fil-A's drive-thru. I mean honestly, walking to the mailbox has kind of been the highlight of our days, most days."

The 'Be A Light' singer added: "To me, it's been kind of a blessing in disguise to be able to hang out with them and get to learn them a little bit better."

Rhett was supposed to go on his 'Center Point Road' tour this summer, but due to COVID-19 outbreak, it has been postponed.

The country singer said, "On the contrary, I would be on the road. But now I get to be at home and wake up with 'em, go to sleep with 'em and just finding new ways to have fun with 'em."

In February, Rhett and Akins welcomed their third child, Lennon Love, and have been able to use this time to soak in the early months of her development without work interference. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thomas Rhett
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp