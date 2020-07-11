Cate Blanchett responds to casting criticism around Netflix’s 'Stateless'

By Express News Service

Following criticism around popular series Stateless, which tells the story of refugees, over casting white people for three of the four main characters, Cate Blanchett has admitted that this was not the “only way to tell this story”.“We’re in no way saying this is the only way to tell this story,” Blanchett has said. The show is about a flight attendant who ends up at an immigration detention center in a desert in Australia with a passport identifying her as German.

Further, Blanchett encouraged people to watch the show saying, “I look forward to many more refugee stories being told on television, film or documentary.” Blanchett has also been working as a goodwill ambassador to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since 2016. She also plays the role of Phyllis Schlafly in Mrs America.