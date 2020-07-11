STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Charlize Theron shares Gwyneth Paltrow's separate-home living's 'my kind of relationship'

The Oscar winner also opened up about what situation she would like to have in the unlikely event she finds someone to settle down with.

Published: 11th July 2020 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Charlize Theron. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Charlize Theron recently revealed that the actor has no interest in pursuing a relationship of any kind.

The Oscar winner also opened up about what situation she would like to have in the unlikely event she finds someone to settle down with.

According to Fox News, the 44-year-old told E! News on Friday, "I really do believe that women really... make s--t happen for ourselves. And I think this idea of relationships, sometimes we approach ... or society approach[s] them in the sense of like, 'Obviously, that is something that you need and want.' And that's really not been the case for me."

The 'Bombshell' star recently fended off rumours that she nearly tied the knot with fellow actor and director Sean Penn during their dating spell when she told 'The Howard Stern Show' that tales suggesting they almost wed were "such bull****" given the fact they dated for "barely a year."

Theron told listeners on Stern's show that she doesn't need a man because the "great loves of [her] life" are her two children, son 8-year-old Jackson, and 8-year-old daughter August, - and thus, she's "never been lonely."

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star pressed the sentiment in her conversation with E! News: "I don't feel like I'm missing out on something in my life, it's just not something that I'm looking out for right now."

However, despite her leisurely approach to dating, Theron told the outlet to not rule out the idea of her having a partner in the future.

She said, "I think that time will come, declaring in the process that if she stumbles upon the "love of my life," said gentleman would be relegated to living in a "house down the street."

Theron pointed to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's progressive approach to their previous living arrangement that has seen its share of supporters and detractors.

The actor said, "I remember when Gwyneth Paltrow married her husband Brad and they lived in separate homes and people made such a stink about it. And I was like, 'That's my kind of relationship!'" 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Charlize Theron Gwyneth Paltrow
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp