Mira Nair to direct 'Jungle Prince of Delhi' series for Amazon

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Mira Nair will be adapting the 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist New York Times story and podcast The Jungle Prince of Delhi as a drama series. Nair is attached to direct the project and will also executive produce for Amazon Studios, which has secured the rights to develop the drama series.

Written by Ellen Barry, the story delves into the history of the royal family of Oudh, who lived in a ruined palace in Delhi and claimed to be the heir to the fallen kingdom. The Jungle Prince of Delhi will narrate a personal story of a displaced family, set against the backdrop of the partition of India.

Nair has received a BAFTA, Academy Award, and Golden Globe nomination for her work previously. She is known for Salaam Bombay!, Mississippi Masala, Monsoon Wedding, Vanity Faira, The Namesake, The Reluctant Fundamentalist and The Queen of Katwe.