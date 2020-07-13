STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Sequel of Netflix movie 'Bird Box' in development

Titled 'Malorie', after the character Sandra Bullock brought to life in the movie, the new novel picks up where the original book/movie left off.

Published: 13th July 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

birdbox

Sandra Bullock in Bird Box. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Sandra Bullock's "Bird Box", based on author Josh Malerman's novel of the same name, is getting a sequel. Malerman made the revelation about the sequel ahead of the release of his second book in the "Bird Box" series.

Titled "Malorie", after the character Bullock brought to life in the movie, the new novel picks up where the original book/movie left off. "'Malorie' opens at the school for the blind, which is where the movie ends. Then it jumps a few years later, and it really takes off 10 years after that," Malerman told Inverse.com.

Without divulging any details, the writer said the on screen sequel of 'Bird Box' is also being developed. "I can't say much, but I can say that it is in development. Sometimes it's weird, all this secrecy, but I'm game," he said.

"Bird Box", which released in 2018, was a runaway hit for Netflix. Eric Heisserer had penned the screenplay of the post-apocalyptic horror thriller directed by Susanne Bier.

The story followed Bullock's Malorie Hayes, who navigates the dangers of a post-apocalyptic world while trying to keep herself and her two children safe from creatures with the ability to make a person kill themselves on sight.

Netflix has not made any official announcement regarding "Bird Box 2". The sequel novel 'Malorie' is set to release on July 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bird Box Bird Box 2 Boird Box sequel Sandra Bullock BO
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp