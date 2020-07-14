Esme Creed-Miles’ Hanna  renewed for third season

By Express News Service

Esme Creed-Miles-starrer Hanna has been renewed for a third season just weeks after the release of the Amazon Prime Original’s second season. The action-drama series is based on Joe Wright’s 2011 film of the same name.Hanna is written and executive produced by British writer-producer David Farr. He directed two episodes of the second season and will pen the third season as well.

The series follows the journey of a young girl named Hanna, who lives in a forest and gains exceptional physical power. The cast includes Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, Joel Kinnaman, Yasmin Monet Prince, Dermot Mulroney, and Anthony Welsh.Following the announcement on the new season, Farr thanked Eme and Mireille Enos for taking the characters Hanna and Marissa to new heights using their talent. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season,” he added.