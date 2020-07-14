STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Idris Elba inks first-look deal with Apple

Elba, known for his performance in movies such as 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw', 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' and 'Beasts of No Nation' as well as BBC series 'Luther', founded Green Door

Published: 14th July 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Idris Elba (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British star Idris Elba has signed a first-look deal with Apple TV Plus under which he will produce series and films for the streaming service.

According to Variety, the 47-year-old actor will produce global series and features for the platform via his Green Door Pictures production company.

Elba, known for his performance in movies such as 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw', 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' and 'Beasts of No Nation' as well as BBC series 'Luther', founded Green Door in 2013.

Under the banner, the actor-producer has backed comedy film 'In The Long Run,' Netflix comedy series 'Turn Up Charlie', short-form shows 'The Idris Takeover' and '5×5' and upcoming movie 'Concrete Cowboy'.

Prior to Elba, entertainment industry giants like Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith and Simon Kinberg have signed first-look deal with Apple TV Plus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Idris Elba Apple TV Plus
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp