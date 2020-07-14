Idris Elba inks first-look deal with Apple

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British star Idris Elba has signed a first-look deal with Apple TV Plus under which he will produce series and films for the streaming service.

According to Variety, the 47-year-old actor will produce global series and features for the platform via his Green Door Pictures production company.

Elba, known for his performance in movies such as 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw', 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' and 'Beasts of No Nation' as well as BBC series 'Luther', founded Green Door in 2013.

Under the banner, the actor-producer has backed comedy film 'In The Long Run,' Netflix comedy series 'Turn Up Charlie', short-form shows 'The Idris Takeover' and '5×5' and upcoming movie 'Concrete Cowboy'.

Prior to Elba, entertainment industry giants like Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith and Simon Kinberg have signed first-look deal with Apple TV Plus.