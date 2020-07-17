STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chris Evans to gift Captain America shield to boy who saved his sister from dog attack, calls him 'hero'

Chris who has essayed the role of superhero Captain America in various MCU projects, recorded a video message after the young boy's aunt reached out to the cast of the 'Avengers' for support.

Published: 17th July 2020 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Evans on the video messsage to Bridger

Chris Evans on the video messsage to Bridger (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Chris Evans has praised six-year-old boy named Bridger Walker, who saved his younger sister from a dog attack, as a 'hero' and will be sending him an authentic Captain America shield as a reward for his bravery.

The 39-year-old actor, who has essayed the role of superhero Captain America in various Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU) projects, recorded a special video message after the young boy's aunt reached out to the cast of the 'Avengers' for support.

"I'm sure you've heard this a lot over the last couple of the days, but let me be the next one to tell you: Pal, you're a hero. What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you," Evans said in a video uploaded by Bridger's aunt Nicole on Instagram .

"I'm gonna track down your address and I'm going to send you an authentic Captain America shield, because pal, you deserve it," he added.

Actress Anne Hathway also took to Instagram to share about it and asking Mark Ruffalo- who played Hulk in Marvel's Avengers- if they needed another Avenger on their team.

In a post on July 11, Nicole had shared that Bridger needed 90 stitches after protecting his younger sister from a 'charging dog'.

Apart from Evans, Marvel stars Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, Robbie Amell and Grant Gustin also praised the child's bravery.

"People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart," Ruffalo wrote on Instagram.

