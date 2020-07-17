Noah Centineo to play Atom Smasher in Dwayne Johnson-led 'Black Adam'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Noah Centineo has joined action star Dwayne Johnson in Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's 'Black Adam' movie.

According to Variety, the film will feature Centineo in the role of DC superhero Albert Rothstein aka Atom Smasher, who can control his molecular structure with the ability to manipulate his size, strength and durability Johnson plays the titular anti-hero in his first superhero role and started preparing for the part earlier this year.

Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power.

The character became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Jaume Collet-Serra is attached to direct 'Black Adam', a spin-off of DC movie 'Shazam'.

Adam Sztykiel has penned the latest draft of the script.

Centineo became popular courtesy his starring role in Netflix hit 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'.

He has since featured in a sequel, 'To All the Boys: PS:I Still Love You', which debuted earlier this year, and has a third installment in post-production.