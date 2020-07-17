'Wishbone' film in works at Universal

By Express News Service

A live-action film based on the popular ‘90s series Wishbone, featuring a tricolor Jack Russell terrier, is in the works. Peter Farrelly, who won the Oscars for Green Book, is set to produce the modern interpretation of the series along with Universal and Mattel Films.The series (1996-2001) follows a dog as he takes viewers through important moments in classic literature.

Roy Parker will develop the script for the film. Following the announcement, Parker wrote, “As a kid who grew up watching the show, it’s truly a dream come true. I’m excited to spend the foreseeable future asking, “What’s the story, Wishbone?”