Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' delayed indefinitely

Warner Bros. removed Christopher Nolan-directed 'Tenet' from their release calendar, indicating an indefinite delay.

Published: 21st July 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 08:26 PM

Hollywood director Christopher Nolan

Hollywood director Christopher Nolan (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The Christopher-directed Tenet has been yet delayed again, this time indefinitely amid the growing Covid-19 crisis.

Warner Bros. have removed "Tenet" from their release calendar, indicating an indefinite delay, reports variety.com.

"Tenet" was originally scheduled to release on July 17, but it was pushed back to July 31 and then August 12. It is unclear when the film will open now, but the studio expects to announce a new release date "imminently".

"We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for 'Tenet', Christopher Nolan's wholly original and mind-blowing feature," said the chairman of the studio, Toby Emmerich.

"Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen," Emmerich added.

It is being believed that the film might release overseas before it opens in the US.

Several sources at the studio share that they will have to be flexible with plans to unveil "Tenet", suggesting the film won't have a traditional day-and-date release everywhere.

"We are not treating 'Tenet' like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that," Emmerich said.

"Tenet", which stars Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, has been described as "an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage", and the second trailer came with hints of 'inversion' versus time travel as a part of survival.

The latest trailer of the action thriller gives a glimpse into the mission that the protagonist secret agents, essayed by Pattinson and Washington, embark on, in a time-bending mission to prevent World War III.

The support cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. The film has been shot across seven countries -- India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.

Warner Bros. have also announced that "The Conjuring 3" has been postponed to June 4, 2021.

