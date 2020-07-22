STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Idris Elba to be honoured with BAFTA Special Award

British actor Idris Elba will be honoured with a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Special Award for his creative and artistic contributions to the television industry.

Published: 22nd July 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Idris Elba

Actor Idris Elba (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

British actor Idris Elba will be honoured with a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Special Award for his creative and artistic contributions to the television industry. Elba is the latest name to join the list of accomplished personalities in television bestowed with one of British’s highest honours.
The actor’s notable work in television includes Luther and the HBO series The Wire, for which he has received multiple nominations and awards.

His memorable film appearances include Cary Fukunaga’s Beasts of No Nation, Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game, and Guy Ritchie’s RockNRolla. On being recognised by BAFTA, Elba said, “It’s been a mission of mine to provide opportunity and access to emerging talent from diverse backgrounds in this industry, which is the same opportunity I received many years ago from open-minded and diversity-conscious casting.

I thank BAFTA for recognising myself and others who are dedicated to the same cause, as these are all necessary steps towards helping to shift the awareness and understanding of the diversity gap in entertainment.” BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry said, “Idris is one of Britain’s best-known actors in the U.K. and internationally, with a long and successful career on-screen, and an accomplished director, producer and writer.

He is also a driving force for championing diversity, ensuring talented people from all backgrounds achieve their potential. We’re delighted to recognize Idris, and his outstanding work, at this year’s ceremony.” The BAFTA ceremony will be held on July 31. Filmmaker and actor Richard Ayoade will be hosting the awards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Idris elba Bafta award
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp