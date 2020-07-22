Idris Elba to be honoured with BAFTA Special Award

By Express News Service

British actor Idris Elba will be honoured with a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Special Award for his creative and artistic contributions to the television industry. Elba is the latest name to join the list of accomplished personalities in television bestowed with one of British’s highest honours.

The actor’s notable work in television includes Luther and the HBO series The Wire, for which he has received multiple nominations and awards.

His memorable film appearances include Cary Fukunaga’s Beasts of No Nation, Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game, and Guy Ritchie’s RockNRolla. On being recognised by BAFTA, Elba said, “It’s been a mission of mine to provide opportunity and access to emerging talent from diverse backgrounds in this industry, which is the same opportunity I received many years ago from open-minded and diversity-conscious casting.

I thank BAFTA for recognising myself and others who are dedicated to the same cause, as these are all necessary steps towards helping to shift the awareness and understanding of the diversity gap in entertainment.” BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry said, “Idris is one of Britain’s best-known actors in the U.K. and internationally, with a long and successful career on-screen, and an accomplished director, producer and writer.

He is also a driving force for championing diversity, ensuring talented people from all backgrounds achieve their potential. We’re delighted to recognize Idris, and his outstanding work, at this year’s ceremony.” The BAFTA ceremony will be held on July 31. Filmmaker and actor Richard Ayoade will be hosting the awards.