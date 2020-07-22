Trainspotting, American Psycho writers team up for drama series

By Express News Service

Irvine Welsh, author of the famed Trainspotting books, and American Psycho writer Bret Easton Ellis are reportedly co-developing a drama series in association with Burning Wheel Productions. The writers are in final discussions with the company to create the series tentatively titled American Tabloid. An update on the deal is expected soon.

“To do this production justice we always knew we would require writers who don’t hold back and go way further than most would dare. We are just beyond delighted that we are ready to agree on a deal to make this happen with the incredible talent of Bret and Irvine,” said Shelley Hammond of Burning Wheel. “This would be the first time the two have collaborated professionally – and with the support to allow creative freedom we are confident spectacular things will happen.”

Aside from Trainspotting and its sequel T2, both which served as source materials for their respective movie adaptations, Welsh has also written Filth whose movie adaptation starred James McAvoy. Some of Ellis’ novels adapted for the screen include Less Than Zero, The Rules of Attraction, and The Informers. He also wrote the screenplay for Paul Schrader’s The Canyons.