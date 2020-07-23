STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samuel L Jackson, Ryan Reynolds to reunite for animated series at Quibi

Published: 23rd July 2020 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood stars Samuel L Jackson (L) and Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood stars Samuel L Jackson (L) and Ryan Reynolds (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood stars Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Reynolds are teaming up to star in "Futha Mucka", a new animated comedy series set up at Quibi. The actors, who have previously collaborated on actioner "The Hitman's Bodyguard" and animated sports comedy "Turbo", will also executive produce the project.

According to Variety, the show's logline follows Jackson and Reynolds who love each other, with the latter more in love with the former. When a minor mishap causes Jackson to become Reynolds' primary caregiver, things get weird.

The series is being created and executive produced by Jim and Brian Kehoe, who also serve as showrunners. "Futha Mucka" is produced by Anonymous Content and Reynolds' Maximum Effort with the Emmy-award winning independent animation production company Titmouse.

Nina Soriano for Anonymous Content, Charlie Scully and George Dewey, Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoksi and Ben Kalina for Titmouse are also attached to executive produce.

Jackson and Reynolds are slated to reprise their respective roles as hitman Darius Kincaid and his bodyguard Michael Bryce in "Hitman's Bodyguard" sequel "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard". The second installment in the series was recently delayed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

