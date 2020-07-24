STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 to hit Netflix in October

Netflix has scheduled the worldwide release date of Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming film The Trial Of the Chicago 7 for October 16.

Published: 24th July 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Netflix has scheduled the worldwide release date of Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming film The Trial Of the Chicago 7 for October 16. The announcement was made on Netflix’s official Twitter handle along with first-look photos.

Written and directed by Oscar award winner Aaron Sorkin, the film, set in 1968, follows four protest organisers during the Democratic National Convention. The initially peaceful protest eventually turns violent and the four are charged with conspiracy and a historical trial follows.

The political drama, which was initially set for theatrical release, was sold to Netflix by Paramount due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The distribution rights were earlier held by Paramount. The star-studded cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella,John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne and Mark Rylance, among others.

