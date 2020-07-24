The Crown season 5 won’t premiere until 2022

By Express News Service

As veteran actor Imelda Staunton is all set to step in for Olivia Colman in the role of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown season five, the crew has decided to take a shooting break this year. Season five will not premiere on Netflix until 2022 and the production is expected to start in June 2021, reports Deadline.

The British period drama went on a similar hiatus between season two and three. Meanwhile, the shooting for the fourth season was wrapped up early amid the coronavirus pandemic by following lockdown measures. This season is expected to start streaming by the end of this year.

The sixth and final season, however, is expected to resume production in 2022.Season four will follow the happenings until 1990 when Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) was ousted as the UK’s prime minister. Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) will also marry Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) in this season.