Elisabeth Moss to star in thriller film 'Shining Girls'

Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss is set to star in and executive produce Shining Girls for Apple TV+.

By Express News Service

Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss is set to star in and executive produce Shining Girls for Apple TV+. The thriller is based on Lauren Beukes’ 2013 novel of the same name.The story will follow a Chicago reporter after she faces a brutal assault and tries to hunt down her attacker. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions and MRC Television will also executive produce the film. Silka Luisa will write the film adaptation and act as the showrunner.

Earlier this month, Moss also announced that she is set to star in limited TV series Candy, which is in development at Universal Content Productions (UCP). She will play the role of a notorious killer, Candy Montgomery, in the series.

Moss is also currently part of the Emmy-winning Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale, which has three seasons so far. She will also be seen in upcoming films including, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins. Moss is also developing a psychosexual thriller anthology series, Black Match, for Hulu. The actor was last seen on screens in horror film The Invisible Man.

