STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Feel free of my demons: Demi Lovato on her journey since drug overdose

Lovato said that her relationship with God and practising self love helped her in overcoming these 'darkest times'.

Published: 25th July 2020 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Demi Lovato

Singer Demi Lovato (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Demi Lovato says she has brought a whirlwind change in her life as she reflected back on her 2018 drug overdose incident.

Lovato recently announced her engagement to actor Max Ehrich, whom she had started dating four months ago.

In a statement posted on her Instagram page, the 27-year-old singer looked back on the "terrible day" when she suffered from a near-fatal drug overdose.

"I'm so blessed to have one. It represents how the (doctors) at Cedars-Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. 

"Only 2 years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life. I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one," Lovato said.

The singer further said that she "never thought this feeling was possible".

"And it's not just because I fell in love (although that didn't hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I've done more work on myself than I have in my entire life.

"Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security," she added.

Lovato said that her relationship with God and practising self love helped her in overcoming these "darkest times".

"Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word 'me' (tattooed on it) to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself.

You can't fully love another without loving yourself first.

"Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times.

"Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey. I love you all," the singer concluded her statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Demi Lovato
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp