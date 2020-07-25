George Clooney in talks to helm, produce 'The Tender Bar' adaptation

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star George Clooney is in negotiations with Amazon Studios to direct the feature film adaptation of J R Moehringer's "The Tender Bar: A Memoir".

The 59-year-old actor-director will also produce the movie along with his producing partner Grant Heslov through their Smokehouse Pictures banner.

He will direct the movie from a script by Oscar-winning scribe William Monahan, reported Variety.

Published in 2005, Moehringer's novel has been described as a "coming-of-age" story.

It centres on the author, who as a young boy is seeking a replacement for his father, a New York City disc jockey who had vanished before his son spoke his first word.

When he can't find his father's voice on the radio anymore, the boy turns in desperation to the bar on the corner, where he finds friendship from his Uncle Charlie and other adults, who take him to the beach, to ballgames, and ultimately into their circle.

Clooney's directorial credits include movies such as "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind", "Leatherheads", "Ides of March" and "Suburbicon".

He most recently helmed Netflix and Anonymous Content's sci-fi thriller "Midnight Sky", starring Felicity Jones in the lead.