Netflix scraps prank show starring actor-comedian Chris D'Elia after sexual abuse allegations

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has decided to not go ahead with a prank show with actor-comedian Chris D'Elia who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.

In June, many women shared their stories on social media, alleging that D'Elia tried to engage with them sexually, when some of them were as young as 16 at the time of the alleged encounters.

Many also accused him of sending inappropriate messages to them and attempting to solicit nude photos from them.

The actor-comic, however, dismissed all the allegations, insisting that all of his relationships have been "legal and consensual".

According to the Los Angeles Times, D'Elia had closed a deal with Netflix to make a show with one of his best friends, fellow comedian Bryan Callen, when the allegations against him surfaced.

The nonscripted series was to focus on the relationship between the two comics and their affinity for pulling high jinks, according to sources familiar with the deal.

A spokesperson for the streamer said the show had not yet gone into production and that it was scrapped after D'Elia's accusers went public in June.

The 40-year-old comedian is best known for shows like "Whitney" and "Undateable".

He recently starred in the second season of Netflix series "You" in which he played the role of a comedian who sexually abuses teenage girls.

D'Elia also guest starred in the Comedy Central series Workaholics as a paedophile who pursues boys.