Phoebe Waller-Bridge to reunite with 'Fleabag' co-star Andrew Scott in HBO's 'His Dark Material' S2

During a Comic Con at Home session, Scott announced that Waller-Bridge will have a small voice role in the sophomore season of the fantasy drama series.

Published: 25th July 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to reunite with her "Fleabag" co-star Andrew Scott in the second season of HBO's "His Dark Materials".

During a Comic Con at Home session, Scott announced that Waller-Bridge will have a small voice role in the sophomore season of the fantasy drama series.

Waller-Bridge will portray osprey daemon Sayan Kotor of Scott's character John Parry, reported Deadline.

"His Dark Materials" is based on author Philip Pullman's fantasy trilogy of the same.

In the books, daemons are the external physical manifestation of a person's "inner-self" that takes the form of an animal.

"What's beautiful to me about the books is the relationship with the daemons and, I think this is the first time we are revealing this, but my daemon is going to be played by someone who is very close to me in my real life: a young performer and writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

"The relationship is all about companionship, friendship, and loyalty and that's what I feel about Phoebe in my real life so it's wonderful that this is happening," Scott said.

The duo previously featured together in the second season of Waller-Bridge's "Fleabag".

Scott had starred as the "Hot Preist" opposite Waller-Bridge's titular character Fleabag.

"His Dark Materials" follows the life of young Lyra, who is an orphan living with the tutors at Jordan College, Oxford.

She discovers a dangerous secret that involves Lord Asriel and Marisa Coulter.

In her search for her missing friend, Lyra also uncovers a slew of kidnappings and its link to the mysterious substance called Dust.

The BBC and HBO show stars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson and James McAvoy in the lead.

