Release of 'A Quiet Place 2', 'Top Gun: Maverick' postponed to 2021

Paramount has announced that A Quiet Place 2 and Top Gun: Maverick, both of which were scheduled for release this year, has been postponed until 2021.

Published: 25th July 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

By Express News Service

Paramount has announced that A Quiet Place 2 and Top Gun: Maverick, both of which were scheduled for release this year, has been postponed until 2021. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s A Quiet Place 2, which was scheduled for release on September 6 this year, will release on April 23, 2021. Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, which was scheduled for release on December 23, will release on July 2, 2021.

“We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen,” the company said in a statement.

A Quiet Place 2 was originally scheduled to release on March 20 but the release date was later moved to September 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, as uncertainty still looms over the reopening of theatres, the dates have been pushed further.  

