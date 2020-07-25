STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Vampire Diaries' actress Nina Dobrev to headline series adaptation of 'Woman 99'

Dobrev, best known for starring in movies such as 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower', 'Flatliners' and 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage', will also serve as executive producer.

Actress Nina Dobrev (Photo | Nina Dobrev, Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Nina Dobrev will be playing the lead role in a series based on Greer Macallister's bestseller novel "Woman 99".

According to Deadline, the project is being developed by Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories in partnership with Endeavor Content.

Macallister's book, which was published in March 2019, follows a young woman whose quest is to free her sister from an infamous insane asylum, risking her sanity, safety, and life.

"Greer's gripping novel has so many elements that I love including a courageous heroine, the mighty bond of sisters and the power of perseverance, all set against a heartbreaking backdrop exploring the historical treatment of women cast off from society," Papandrea said in a statement.

Dobrev, best known for starring in movies such as "The Perks of Being a Wallflower", "Flatliners" and "XXX: Return of Xander Cage", will also serve as executive producer.

"It's so important to tell women's stories written by women with women for women.

Unfortunately, history continues to repeat itself, and Woman 99 explores themes of mental illness, societal inequality, and injustice that make this cautionary tale feel hauntingly relevant even centuries after the story takes place," the actor said.

Made Up Stories' Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver also will serve as executive producers, and Janice Park will produce.

