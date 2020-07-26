STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Friends' star Courteney Cox hasn't seen her boyfriend in 133 days

During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in May, Cox revealed why she and the musician were quarantining apart.

Published: 26th July 2020 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Courteney Cox has revealed that she did not meet her boyfriend Johnny McDaid for the last 133 days amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The "Friends" star took to her Instagram to wish her longtime partner and Snow Patrol frontman a happy birthday virtually, and shared a picture of their recent video chat, reports etonline.com.

The two are currently quarantined in different countries.

"It's been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly. #myone," Cox wrote next to a side-by-side photograph of the two video chatting.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in May, Cox revealed why she and the musician were quarantining apart.

"He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write. He went to England first, then all of the sudden they called quarantine," Cox said, adding: "I have not seen him in so long. You don't realise -- I mean, we spend a lot of time on FaceTime -- now it's like oh my god, I just miss his physical touch. It's been hard. This is the longest time."

Cox has been spending time with her daughter, Coco, as well as actress Jennifer Aniston. Last month, Cox celebrated her 56th birthday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Courteney Cox coronavirus
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp