STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

BTS to release new English single in August

According to Billboard, the band shared the news on V LIVE, a Korean live stream broadcasting app, saying that they "wanted to share some positive energy: amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 27th July 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

South Korean K-Pop boy-band BTS

South Korean K-Pop boy-band BTS. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGLES: (PTI) South Korean pop group BTS will be releasing a new digital single in English on August 21.

According to Billboard, the band shared the news on V LIVE, a Korean live stream broadcasting app, saying that they "wanted to share some positive energy: amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The seven-piece boy band, made up of Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jimin, is also planning to release a new album later this year.

"We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21. We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible.

"Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans," the group said.

The musicians, who have previously released English-language songs 'MIC Drop' and 'Waste It On Me', with Steve Aoki, said recording in their non-native tongue was 'a new challenge'.

"We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh. We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times. This is a new challenge for us as well," they added.

The news comes days after it was announced that BTS would be among the artists performing for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Fest, which is set to air September 27.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BTS BTS English
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp