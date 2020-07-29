STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Billy Porter's mechanical Grammy's hat was inspired by Billie Eilish

"It was so cute, and I said 'Oh that's really cute -- but I'm never wearing something that covers up my face, I've waited too long for this moment, folks need to see my face," he said.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Billy Porter who turned heads during the 62nd edition of Grammys with his mechanical fringe hat, has credited the singer Billie Eilish for the inspiration.

While appearing in the Jimmy Fallon's show on Tuesday (local time), Porter has spilled the beans and explained that he was inspired to create the outfit by taking cues from the 18-year-old singer's attire that she wore for an event.

While interacting with Fallon in the virtual 'The Tonight Show', the 'Noel' actor recalled the singer's ensemble, a beekeeper-Esque crystal veil over her face, that she wore on the red carpet of the 2019 American Music Awards.

The performer, singer, and actor, Porter, has always nailed the game when it comes to fashion and particularly raised the glamour quotient during the 2020 Grammy Awards with this much talked about motorized fringe hat.

The actors fringed blue suit, and the electronic hat was an ultimate highlight at the Grammys red carpet, which took place in January.

