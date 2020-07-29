STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ryan Reynolds efforts pay off, woman's lost teddy bear found

The stuffed toy, created by Build-a-Bear, featured the woman's mother's voice who died last June after losing her battle with cancer.

Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds (File | AP)

LOS ANGELES: Earlier this week Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds had offered USD 5000 reward for the person who finds the teddy bear belonging to a woman from Vancouver.

The 'Deadpool' star had announced the reward in response to a news story shared by CBC TV about Mara Soriano, whose black backpack containing the stuffed bear along with important documents, an iPad, and a Nintendo Switch was stolen recently.

The actor's tweet picked up speed on the internet and it was recently found. Reynold's took to twitter to thank everyone who searched for it.


In an emotional social media post, Soriano had said that the teddy bear was a gift from her mother and has a "voice recording saying that she loves me".

"I listened to and hugged the bear every time I missed her. I don't care about the electronics, I just want my bear back," she said.

