Singer Lily Allen celebrates one year of sobriety

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Lily Allen is celebrating one year of abstinence from alcohol and drugs.

The "Smile" hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to give an update to fans.

"One year completely sober! So grateful for my health and happiness," Allen, 35, captioned a selfie in a bikini.

The singer revealed this week she has taken a solo break in Italy.

Alongside another bikini photo, she quipped, "The only downside to traveling alone is the photo opportunities are limited."

In her 2018 autobiography "My Thoughts Exactly", Allen opened up about her battle with addiction.