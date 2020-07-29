STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'The Office' actor Rainn Wilson to host 'An Idiot's Guide To Climate Change'

The docuseries, which will run on YouTube, will see the 54-year-old actor embark on a life-changing journey from every day, well-intentioned but uninformed liberal to strident climate activist.

Published: 29th July 2020 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Rainn Wilson in 'The Office'

Rainn Wilson in 'The Office' (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "The Office" alum Rainn Wilson will be hosting a docuseries "An Idiot's Guide To Climate Change" with prominent climate activist Greta Thunberg set to make an appearance.

According to Deadline, the new show hails from Wilson's Participant-backed content studio SoulPancake.

The docuseries, which will run on YouTube, will see the 54-year-old actor embark on a life-changing journey from every day, well-intentioned but uninformed liberal to strident climate activists.

Combining his wry, self-deprecating humor with genuine interest, the series brings viewers along the journey to learn what we need to do to protect our planet.

"Before our current devastating pandemic, I took a trip to Greenland with some climate scientists to explore that other devastating future pandemic- climate change," Wilson said.

"I knew nothing about climate science and global warming, and I'd never seen a glacier before. The amazing, fun and terrifying journey seen in 'An Idiots Guide to Climate Change' really opened my eyes. It was my idiotic way of exploring this extremely non-idiotic issue," he added.

Besides Thunberg, the series will also feature prominent experts like astronomer and climate activist Saevar Helgi Bragason, arctic scientist Dr.

David Hik, Lancaster University Professor of Sustainability Dr. Gail Whiteman, atmospheric scientist Dr.

Jennifer Francis and Future Coalition Executive Director Katie Eder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rainn Wilson The Office An Idiots Guide To Climate Change
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp