STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Academy spreads message of hope amid COVID-19 with new video, Irrfan Khan stands out

It starts with veteran actor Al Pacino's thundering speech from the "Scent of a Woman" in which he says, "There is nothing like the sight of an amputated spirit. There's no prosthetic for that."

Published: 30th July 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Irrfan Khan in 'Life of Pi'

Irrfan Khan in 'Life of Pi' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has come up with a message of hope through a video that compiles popular movie scenes, including actor Irrfan Khan's famous last scene from "Life of Pi".

The video is a timely reminder of how people are connected to one another through stories.

The video, that the Academy posted on Wednesday on Twitter, features a compilation of small clips from films such as "Her", "Children of Men", "The Shawshank Redemption", "Captain Marvel", "The Martian", "Parasite", "Django Unchained", "Interstellar" and "Black Panther".

It starts with veteran actor Al Pacino's thundering speech from the "Scent of a Woman" in which he says, "There is nothing like the sight of an amputated spirit. There's no prosthetic for that."

It is followed by a small bit from Peter Finch's outburst in 1976 feature "Network", where he says, "Everybody's out of work or scared of losing their job. We don't go out anymore. We sit in the house, and slowly the world we are living in is getting smaller, and all we say is, 'Please, at least leave us alone. Well, I'm not leaving you alone."

Matt Damon's end speech to students at NASA from Ridley Scott's "The Martian" is next in the line.

He is seen as saying, "You can either accept that or you can get to work."

The conversation about hope in "Shawshank Redemption" plays after Damon's lines, with Tim Robbin's Andy Dufresne, saying, "Get busy living or get busy dying."

It's then followed by Harvey Dent's (Aaron Eckhart) popular dialogue from "The Dark Knight", "The night is darkest just before the dawn. And I promise you, the dawn is coming.

The video then features clips from Reese Witherspoon's "Legally Blonde", Russell Crowe's "The Gladiator", Greta Gerwig's "Little Women", Disney movie "Wall-E" and "Black Panther".

At one point, Sylvester Stallone's stirring speech plays out in which he says, "It's not about how hard you get hit. It's about how hard you get it and keep moving forward."

The video comes to an end with Irrfan's Piscine Molitor Patel or Pi's conversation with Rafe Spall's The Writer.

In the clip, The Writer asks Pi, "So, your story does have a happy ending", to which Irrfan's Pi gently smiles and replies, "Well, that's up to you."

Irrfan died in April this year from a rare form of cancer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Irrfan Khan Academy Academy new video Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp